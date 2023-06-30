Craig Hallum Boosts Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target to $12.00

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%.

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,227 shares of company stock worth $83,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

