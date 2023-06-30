Craig Hallum Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $18.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.43. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Insider Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.