Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Cranswick Price Performance

CRWKF stock opened at C$36.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.40. Cranswick has a 12 month low of C$36.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.40.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.