Critical Review: Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Harbor Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $34.53 billion N/A $833.40 million $0.77 13.26 Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.36 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa 2.53% 10.96% 1.98% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa and Harbor Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 2 4 7 0 2.38 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus target price of $8.77, indicating a potential downside of 14.14%. Given Deutsche Lufthansa’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deutsche Lufthansa is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Harbor Diversified on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight services, and home delivery market and retail, as well as other areas, such as retail and food producers. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 710 aircraft. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

