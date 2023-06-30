Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0561 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $13.23 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

