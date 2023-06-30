Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.82

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and traded as high as $23.01. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 42,422 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.44% and a return on equity of 470.25%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

