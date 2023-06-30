Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Culp Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CULP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,331. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

