Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.
Culp Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE CULP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,331. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
