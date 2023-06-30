Curve DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66.94 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $665.88 million and $66.94 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002519 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,973,207,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,031,540 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
