Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Up 6.3%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.87 and last traded at $30.82. 203,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 717,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.