CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 604.4% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CV Stock Performance

Shares of CVHL remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. CV has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get CV alerts:

About CV

(Free Report)

Further Reading

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.