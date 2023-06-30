CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Up 5.2%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 413,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,654,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,498 shares of company stock worth $1,567,245. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 3,201,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

