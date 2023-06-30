Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.17

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 36005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

(Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.