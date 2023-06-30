Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells $855,740.43 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.11. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.38 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

