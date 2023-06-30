DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 262.9% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

DBS Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

