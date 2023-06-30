Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00027993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $89.23 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

