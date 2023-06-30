Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.63 on Friday, hitting $407.26. The stock had a trading volume of 555,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

