DEI (DEI) Price Down 11.4% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $4,747.32 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00344957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

