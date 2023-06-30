DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $1,337.83 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00328361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013252 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

