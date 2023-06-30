Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 93.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.