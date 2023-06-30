Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Maintains Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a top pick rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 13,215,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

