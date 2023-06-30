Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of >$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a top pick rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $46.32 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Amundi grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

