Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading Up 0%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Free Report) was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 2,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Democracy International Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Democracy International Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.83% of Democracy International Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

