Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Update

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEMZ stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.15.

Institutional Trading of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

