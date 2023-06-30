Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

