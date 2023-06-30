Dentgroup LLC Acquires 779 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.29. The stock had a trading volume of 250,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,263. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

