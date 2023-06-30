Dentgroup LLC Purchases 7,818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 162.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.09. 374,658 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

