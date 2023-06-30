Dentgroup LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 4.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.29. 302,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,976. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

