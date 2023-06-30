Dentgroup LLC Sells 997 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 325,134 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,604,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,946,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $93.62. 11,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

