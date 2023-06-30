Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $83,214.66

Dero (DERO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00015436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $64.13 million and approximately $83,214.66 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,390.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00347670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.75 or 0.00999490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00552160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00064995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,670,679 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

