Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $25.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MANU. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Performance

MANU stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. Analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $24,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $20,217,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $16,664,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.