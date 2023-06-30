Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.21

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 704754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 331,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $805,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

