Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.05

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 267693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 75,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 544,435 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

