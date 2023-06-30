Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. 131,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 867,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.