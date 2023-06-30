Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNOPY remained flat at $56.60 during midday trading on Friday. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

