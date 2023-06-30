Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Stake Reduced by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 2.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 13.49% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 182,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

