Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,263 call options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 3,643 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,318. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $101.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $486.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

