Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.04. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 10,196,668 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,038 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,988,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

