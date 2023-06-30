Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of DISAW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,895. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.