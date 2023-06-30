Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.12

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.12 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 1749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.