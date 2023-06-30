Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Up 8%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) rose 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,796,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,318,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $527.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Diversified Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.