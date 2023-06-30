DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $10.21. DLH shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 7,119 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. TheStreet cut DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DLH in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DLH Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth about $190,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DLH by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLH

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Stories

