DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,779 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $133,193.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,377.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE DASH traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $76.42. 2,636,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.50.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
