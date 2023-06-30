DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,744 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 319,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6,785.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $2,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

