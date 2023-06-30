Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.26) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGY opened at $14.25 on Friday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.