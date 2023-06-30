Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.65

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 1123559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.
Dropbox Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,462,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,142,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,142,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,707 shares of company stock valued at $17,200,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dropbox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Dropbox by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Further Reading
