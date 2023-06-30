Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.65

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 1123559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Dropbox Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,462,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,142,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,142,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,707 shares of company stock valued at $17,200,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dropbox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Dropbox by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

