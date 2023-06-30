DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $105.08. 30,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSDVY. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.