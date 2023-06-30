Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

DNG stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.30.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of C$76.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.