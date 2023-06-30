Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.22. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 13,000 shares.
Eagle Plains Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
