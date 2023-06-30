Eastern Bank Acquires 18,342 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. 133,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,188. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

