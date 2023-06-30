Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 16,288 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

